President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday submitted a Cabinet memorandum seeking approval to conduct elections to the nine provincial councils on a single day before May 31 this year.

However, the Cabinet deferred the memorandum till next week and it would be taken up for consideration by Local Government and Provincial Council Minister Vajira Abeywardane.

In the memorandum, the President proposed that elections be held under proportional representation system and allocate 25 per cent of slots in the nomination lists to women candidates.

The elections to six provincial councils are long overdue. The term of office of the Western and Southern Provincial Councils are to end by April this year while that of the Uva Provincial Council will end in September.

