President Maithripala Sirisena left to London in order to participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which will commence from today.

The series of meetings will be held until April 20.

This year’s CHOGM will be held under the theme ‘Towards a common future’.

The President is scheduled to meet United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May and several other Heads of State during his stay.

Furthermore the President’s Media Division said that President Sirisena will also address the Commonwealth Business forum.

(Source: Daily News)