President Maithripala Sirisena, during a district progress review meeting held in Bibile yesterday said, he will not allow the Government to sign any agreement harmful to the country or that which would defy its sovereignty and independence.

He said there is a debate in society now on the appropriateness of agreements such as SOFA and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and irrespective of the direction in which the arguments sway, he will not give the green light for them.

He said, “Nowadays, there are various discussions circulating in the media claiming that the Government is bidding to betray the country by signing problematic agreements such as the SOFA, and the MCC.”

“There is a controversy clouding the proposed agreements with America, and a land act that is not in the interest of the island,” he said detailing the unwanted proposals.

President Sirisena reiterated, he is determined not to sign any of these agreements, and by no means would he permit them during his presidency, though, some foreign powers want to make Sri Lanka their base.

(Source: Sunday Observer – By Pranavesh Sivakumar)