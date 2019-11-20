President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to appoint a 15-member caretaker Cabinet with Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe informed the President yesterday that he would resign from his post.

Several UNP ministers have pointed out that, in 2015, the UPFA Cabinet resigned, allowing President Maithripala Sirisena to form a caretaker government. At that time the UNP had only 41 seats. Following that example, President Rajapaksa must be given an opportunity to form a government, they have said.

A senior official from the Prime Minister’s Office told The Island that Wickremesinghe was expected to announce his resignation at the UNF party leaders’ meeting scheduled for today.

The new Cabinet is expected to be sworn in tomorrow.

The caretaker government will go on until March 02, 2020. A general election will be declared thereafter.

(Source: The Island – By Anura Balasuriya and Akitha Perera)