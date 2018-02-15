President Maithripala Sirisena is expected to make a special statement on the future course of National Unity Government tomorrow.

This was stated by senior SLFP and Minister Susil Premajayantha after the SLFP meeting chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena which ensued the Cabinet meeting.

In the meantime, UPFA General Secretary and Minister Mahinda Amaraweera observing that the President is scheduled to meet the Heads of Media Organizations tomorrow said the President might comment on the current political situation during the meeting.

(Source: Daily News)