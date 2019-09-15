President Maithripala Sirisena will ceremonially open the iconic Lotus Tower (Nelum Kuluna) in Colombo tomorrow (16) at 5.00 pm.

Described as South Asia’s biggest tower measuring 350 metres, the enormous structure was built at a cost of US$ 104 million, with the EXIM Bank of China meeting 80% of the total expenditure.

The first and second floors of the tower will house TV and radio broadcasting stations (up to 50 radio broadcasters, 20 telecommunication service providers and 50 television broadcasters).

In addition, the Lotus Tower will offer a range of modern facilities including two banquet and conference halls, supermarkets, shopping malls, food courts, luxury VIP rooms, ballrooms and an observation gallery, apart from a special area to view Colombo city, and the ongoing Colombo Port City project.

The major attraction is expected to be the revolving restaurant on the top floor, which offers a panoramic view of the city with the rotation completing its circuit every 90 minutes.

(Source: The Island)