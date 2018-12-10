President to request CJ to hurry verdict on parliament dissolution
Posted in Local News
Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa says President Maithripala Sirisena has decided to request the Supreme Court to announce the verdict of the petitions against the gazette pertaining to the dissolution of Parliament without delay.
Speaking to media in Colombo MP Weerawansa said the President had informed that he will the Supreme Court through the Attorney General tomorrow morning to deliver the verdict without delay.