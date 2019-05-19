President Maithripala Sirisena has met Bodu Bala Sena General Secretary Ven. Galagodaththe Gnanasara Thera at the Welikada Prison Hospital on Saturday.

Sources said that the President had visited the prelate at the Prison Hospital after attending a ceremony held at the Welikada Prison to grant Presidential Pardon for 762 inmates. However, Ven. Galagodaththe Gnanasara Thera was not among the list of persons who were granted presidential pardon.

Sources said MP Thilanga Sumathipala, Northern Province Governor Suresh Raghavan and Prisons Commissioner General had accompanied the President to visit Gnanasara Thera.

It was reported that President and the prelate had a discussion which lasted about ten minutes. However, it is learnt that no decision was reportedly taken during the meeting to release the monk.

Ven. Gnanasara Thera had been sentenced to 19 years imprisonment to be served in six years for contempt of court.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Darshana Sanjeewa Balasuriya)