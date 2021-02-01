Presidential commission on Easter Sunday attacks hands over final report to President

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing Easter Sunday attacks handed over its final report to the Sri Lanka President a short while ago.

Hearings and other procedures of the Presidential Commission officially came to a conclusion on January 27, 2021.

The report contains 1000 pages and a set of volumes including statements recorded from the witnesse.

The Easter Sunday attacks took place on April 21, 2019 at eight places including three major churches and three city hotels claiming the lives of 269 people including children and foreigners.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena appointed the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on Easter Sunday Attacks in 2019. The term of the Commission was to end on December 20, before it was extended till January 31 by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Presidential Commission had recorded evidence from a total of 440 individuals during its term.

The commission is chaired by Court of Appeal Judge, Janak de Silva and other members include Court of Appeal Judge, Nishshanka Bandula Karunarathna, Retired High Court Judges Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa and A.L. Bandula Kumara Atapattu, former Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, W.M.M.R. Adikari.