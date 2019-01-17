Presidential Commission to probe corruption in Government
President Maithripala Sirisena has appointed a Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate into allegations of corruption and malpractices that had taken place from 15th January 2015 to 31st December 2018, the Presidential Media Division said.
Retired Supreme Court Justice Upali Abeyratne has been appointed the chairman of this presidential commission of inquiry.
Reportedly, four others have been appointed as the members of the commission.