President’s former Chief of Staff I. H. K. Mahanama and former State Timber Corporation (STC) Chairman P. Dissanayaka who were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs.20 million from an Indian businessman, were further remanded till June 19 by Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dassanayake today.

The Magistrate’s decision on whether to grant bail to the suspects would be made at the next hearing.