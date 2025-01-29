President’s Fund to reward hospital staff for after-hours surgeries

Posted by Editor on January 29, 2025 - 12:35 pm

The President’s Fund has decided to provide an incentive for staff attending surgeries performed after duty hours in government hospitals in Sri Lanka.

This decision was made due to the high number of patients awaiting surgeries in government hospitals.

The decision was taken during the first meeting of the Board of Governors of the President’s Fund for the year 2025, chaired by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The meeting was held yesterday (January 28) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Currently, this initiative is being implemented at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital, and further discussions are underway to expand it to the Colombo National Hospital, Kandy General Hospital, and the Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children (LRH).

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Secretary of the President’s Fund Roshan Gamage, and several other officials.

Discussions focused on enhancing the efficiency of the President’s Fund to ensure its benefits effectively reach the public, as well as identifying and addressing existing challenges.