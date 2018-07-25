The first program of Grama Shakthi People’s movement, which is a program conducted according to a concept of President Maithripala sirisena in order to eradicate poverty in the country, “Gama Hadana gamana” program was held in the Puttalam district.

Providing instant solutions for the development issues of the rural people were provided through the “Gama Hadana program” where all the public representatives of each divisional secretariat were summoned to one place and allow them to direct their problems to the President.

On President’s instruction, purification water systems were established in Puttalama, Nawawattegama, Anamaduwa and Dankotuwa divisional secretariats in order to provide immediate solutions for the drinking water shortage in Puttalam district. This problem was raised by the public at the Puttalam district meeting and water purification systems were installed under the National Chronic Kidney Disease Prevention Program.

These water systems were opened through long distance communication methods by the President from the Presidential Secretariat.

The necessary technology was also provided to the public view this live. Several political representatives and government officers were present at these venues.

The water systems are established in the premises of Nawawattegama primary school, Anamaduwa Central College, and Dankotuwa Matikotuwa Nelum Uyana divisional secretariat.

This water system enables to provide 1000 liter per day per person for 3000 beneficiaries of each divisional secretariat.

450 water purification systems (RO plants) are being established to provide clean water in order to eliminate Kidney disease from the country. These will provide clean water to 1,092,500 beneficiaries Island-wide spending Rs.675 million.

Project director of the Presidential task force on Prevention of Kidney Disease, Asela Iddawela was also present in the event with the President.

(President’s Media)