The expenditure on fanfare projects of the previous Rajapaksa government did not bring any dividends to the young people. One such project is the international cricket ground and stadium at Suriyawewa, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

If funds had not been spent for this, each Divisional Secretariat Division in Hambantota could have received a playground and stadium with the amount, the Premier added.Prime Minister Wickremesinghe was addressing the gathering at Yovunpura 2019, followed the laying of the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art playground and stadium at Weerawila in Tissamaharama.

“The previous government did not pay attention to the youth generation which is an asset to the country,” he said. He added that the playground was set up after chasing away wild elephants in Suriyawewa.The prime minister said lots of politicians talk about the shortcomings in the country and criticize the government. Yet, no one shows how shortcomings can be addressed.

(Government News Portal)