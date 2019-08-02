State Minister Buddhika Pathirana says a price formula will be introduced for milk powder and wheat flour in future.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Temple Trees yesterday the State Minister said the formulas will be simple for the public to understand.

He claimed that there was a culture where the price of wheat flour and milk powder was increased arbitrarily according to the requirement of various Ministers.

The State Minister noted that with the introduction of a price formula, when prices reduce in the world market, the price of wheat flour and milk powder will reduce in Sri Lanka as well.

He added that the price formula will be discussed further, in future.

State Minister Pathirana stated that everyone was initially sceptic about the fuel pricing formula while reiterating that the price formula for milk powder and wheat flour will be simple.

(Source: News Radio)