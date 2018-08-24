A decision was taken by the Cost of Living Committee to increase the price of a 12.5kg gas cylinder by Rs.158 with effect from tomorrow (25).

This brings the price of a 12.5 kg gas cylinder to Rs.1,696.

The move to allow the price increase follows requests made to the committee by the Litro and Laugfs gas companies on August 21 stating that a price increase was imperative as the price of a metric tonne of gas in the world market had reached USD 590.05 after being USD 469.50 per tonne in March this year.

This is the second occasion the price of gas had gone up this year after it was increased by Rs. 245 in April. However, it should also be noted that the price of a 12.5 kg gas cylinder came down by Rs.138 in June 2018.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Mahinda Nissanka)