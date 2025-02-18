Price of bread reduced by Rs. 10

Posted by Editor on February 18, 2025 - 12:09 pm

The Ministry of Trade announces that bakery manufacturers have agreed to reduce the price of a loaf of bread by Rs. 10, following a Rs. 10 reduction in the price of a kilogram of wheat flour.

In a statement, the ministry explained that this price reduction for wheat flour prompted the decision to lower bread prices.

The statement also noted that bakery manufacturers’ associations have agreed to lower the prices of other bakery products.

Starting today (February 18, 2025), Prima Ceylon (Pvt) Limited and Serendib Flour Mills (Pvt) Ltd have decided to reduce the price of a kilogram of wheat flour by Rs. 10, in line with the decision made on February 17, 2025.