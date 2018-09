The prices of Litro and Laugfs gas have been increased from midnight today.

The price of a 12.5 kg cylinder of gas has been increased by Rs.195, a 5 kg cylinder of gas by Rs.78 and a 2.5 kg of gas by Rs.36.

As such, the new price of a 12.5 kg cylinder of gas is Rs.1,733, a 5 kg is Rs.693 and 2.5 kg is Rs. 319.

The Cost-of-Living Committee had last week recommended the price increases.