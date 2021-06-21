Price of LP Gas will not be increased – Amaraweera

The members of the committee which was appointed to investigate the price of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LP Gas) today decided not to increase the domestic gas prices, Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said.

The decision was taken following a meeting with the heads of the two gas giants at the Ministry.

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. and Laugfs Gas PLC had requested the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) on several occasions during the past months to allow an increase in the prices of LP Gas citing financial crises due to rising gas prices in the world market.

During a meeting with the Cabinet Sub-Committee last week, Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. had reportedly proposed to move up the price of a domestic gas cylinder by Rs. 600 while Laugfs Gas PLC called for a price hike by Rs. 700.