Prices of 27 essential items reduced from Monday

Prices of 27 essential goods have been reduced and will be maintained for a period of three months from Monday (8), said Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena.

Speaking at a media briefing today Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardana said the goods will be available to consumers through Sathosa outlets, co-operatives and ‘Q-shops’ at the new prices from Monday and will be effective for three months till the Sinhala and Tamil New Year in April.

New prices:

Essential items Previous Price Reduced Price Red Raw Rice (1kg) Rs. 106 Rs. 93 White Raw Rice (1kg) Rs. 105 Rs. 93 White Nadu (1kg) Rs. 109 Rs. 96 Samba (1kg) Rs. 120 Rs. 99 Keeri Samba Rs. 140 Rs. 125 Wheat flour Rs. 105 Rs. 84 White sugar Rs. 110 Rs. 99 Brown sugar Rs. 140 Rs. 125 Tea (100g) Rs. 130 Rs. 95 Australian red lentils (1kg) Rs. 188 Rs.165 Indian Big Onions (1kg) Rs. 140 Rs. 120 Local potatoes (1kg) Rs. 220 Rs. 180 Pakistani potatoes (1kg) Rs. 190 Rs. 140 Chickpeas (1kg) Rs. 225 Rs. 175 Dried chilli (1kg) Rs. 550 Rs. 495 Local canned fish (425g) Rs. 240 Rs. 220 Imported canned fish (425g) Rs. 280 Rs. 265 Thai sprats (1kg) Rs. 430 Rs. 545 Skinned chicken Rs. 430 Rs. 400 Crystal salt (1kg) Rs. 55 Rs. 43 Powdered milk (400g) Rs. 380 Rs. 355 Soybean oil (500ml) Rs. 470 Rs. 310 Laundry soap– BCC (115g) Rs. 53 Rs. 43 Laundry soap (650g) Rs. 325 Rs. 260 Body soap (100g) Rs. 63 Rs. 56 Handwash (100ml) Rs. 350 Rs. 250 Face masks (SLS certified) Rs. 25 Rs. 14