Prices of cup of plain tea and milk tea reduced

The price of a cup of plain tea has been reduced to Rs.30, The All Island Canteen Owners’ Association (AICOA).

Association head, Asela Sampath stated that the price of a plain tea which prevailed at Rs.50 has been reduced by Rs.20.

Meanwhile, measures have been taken to reduce the price of a cup of milk tea by Rs.10 and the new price will be Rs.100, accordingly.

The decision was taken following the price of LITRO gas which was brought down considerably from yesterday (October 05), Sampath said.