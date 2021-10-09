Prices of imported milk powder increased
Posted in Local News
The prices of imported powdered milk will be increased with effect from today (October 09), the Milk Powder Importers’ Association announced.
Accordingly, 1 kilogram of milk powder packet has been increased by Rs. 250 and a 400 grams packet has been increased by Rs. 100.
Following the revision in prices, 1 kilogram of milk powder will be sold at Rs. 1,195.00 and the price of 400 grams of the product will be at Rs. 480.00.
The government on Thursday reached a decision to lift the control price imposed on milk powder, and several other commodities.
