Prices of imported milk powder increased

The prices of imported powdered milk will be increased with effect from today (October 09), the Milk Powder Importers’ Association announced.

Accordingly, 1 kilogram of milk powder packet has been increased by Rs. 250 and a 400 grams packet has been increased by Rs. 100.

Following the revision in prices, 1 kilogram of milk powder will be sold at Rs. 1,195.00 and the price of 400 grams of the product will be at Rs. 480.00.

The government on Thursday reached a decision to lift the control price imposed on milk powder, and several other commodities.