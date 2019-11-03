The New Democratic Front (NDF) Presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has said that the law provides for the President to appoint the person who commands the confidence of Parliament as the Prime Minister.

Mr Premadasa made this remark while addressing a rally in Horana on Friday. He said the appointment of the Prime Minister was a minor issue as the law clearly stipulated the procedure.

“We had more complex issues within the party and we have resolved them successfully,” he said.

He said he had so far made only one decision and that was regarding the appointment of Feild Marshal Sarath Fonseka as the Defence and Law and Order Minister.

