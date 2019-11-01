Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will challenge Mahinda and Gotabaya Rajapaksa who speaks about national security to make a public statement explaining their stand on the recent bombs attacks made by the ISIS outfit.

He said the government on its part will co-operate with the international community including the US and Russia to eradicate terrorism not only from this country but the entire world.

The Prime Minister issued this challenge addressing an election rally in support of New Democratic Front (NDF) candidate Minister Sajith Premadasa held the Minuwangoda Alice Park grounds on October 30. The Prime Minister said Gotabaya Rajapaksa who is contesting the Presidential election today went to the US during the last stages of the war. After receiving US citizenship he was today vying to become President of Sri Lanka by contesting the forthcoming election.

He said Gotabaya was not a member of the SLFP.

“Although he tried to become President he had no experience even as a Government Minister. In contrast to him NDF candidate Sajith Premadasa had gained experience both as a Parliamentarian and a Minister. People should remember that the notorious Rajapaksa regime would return to power if Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected President,” the Prime Minister said.

He said Gotabaya Rajapaksa who spoke about national security deployed war heroes to perform menial duties like cleaning drains after the war ended. After doing such things he was today boasting that he treated war heroes properly.

“When Sajith Premadasa becomes President he would safeguard national security to the optimum level by re-equipping the security forces with modern technology and equipment. The police force which received step motherly treatment from the Rajapaksa regime would be revamped as a well equipped force when the NDF candidate becomes President at the forthcoming election,” he said.

(Source: Daily News)