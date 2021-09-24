Prime Minister directs Customs to immediately clear essential food items in port

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed Sri Lanka Customs to immediately clear all essential food items currently in the port.

The directive was made at the Cabinet Sub-Committee on the Cost of Living (CoL), which convened virtually on Friday (24).

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the directive was issued to the Controller General of Imports & Exports and the Director-General of Customs.

It had been decided during the meeting to ensure that the essential food items cleared from the port are distributed to the general public through the Sathosa outlets and through the importers of essential goods, expeditiously.