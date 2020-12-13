Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has informed the National Research Council (NRC) of Sri Lanka to expedite the process of scientific validation of indigenous medicines and treatments developed for COVID-19.

Accordingly, the Prime Minister instructed the Council to work on scientifically proving the effectiveness of an indigenous cure presented by the University of Colombo, a medicine presented by Prof. Harsha Subasinghe and Indika Jagoda together with the medicinal syrup presented by Dr. Dammika Bandara from Kegalle.