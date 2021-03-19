Prime Minister leaves for Bangladesh

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa left for Bangladesh a short while ago on a two-day state visit, the Prime Minister media division said.

He will join the celebrations of 50 years of independence and birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Many foreign leaders are expected to arrive in Dhaka to take part in the celebrations.

A 10-day special program kicked off in the city’s national parade square ground on March 17, marking Bangabandhu’s birth anniversary and the Golden Jubilee of Independence.

(Courtesy: Daily Mirror)