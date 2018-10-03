Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will leave for Norway on an official tour today. The Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Chairperson of the Norwegian Senate Tone Wilhelmeseri Troen, Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soriede and other stakeholders.

Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and Rural Economy Minsiter Vjith Wijayamuni Zoysa and MPs Kavinda Jayawardena and Heshan Vitharanage will accompany the Prime Minister.

After touring Norway, Wickremesinghe is due to leave for London.