Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday said all those responsible for the Easter Sunday carnage would be severely punished.

The Prime Minister said those who had a hand in the carnage were attempting to influence powerful persons and absolve themselves of the blame, but the findings of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the Easter Sunday killings would reveal those responsible.

“None of them would be given protection and they would have to pay for the crime,” Rajapaksa said.

Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith recently urged the government not to let the probe into the Easter Sunday carnage be swept under the carpet.

The Cardinal has been repeatedly urging the government not to allow any of those responsible for the killings to be let off the hook.

(Source: The Island – By Norman Palihawadana)