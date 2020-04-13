The Sinhala and Tamil New Year marks the unity and co-existence between the different races in our country, says Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Prime Minister’s New Year message:

My new year message to you this year is being made at a crucial time when, as a nation, we are facing a serious health threat. In fact, that serious threat has compelled us to celebrate this new year in accordance with health advice and directions. At the outset therefore, let us remind ourselves that we have to spend these new year days as per the strict health directives which have been formulated to safeguard the health of our people and nation.

However, even in these difficult and trying circumstances, I am sure we can appreciate the true meaning of our new year.

The Sinhala and Tamil new year marks the unity and co-existence between the different races in our country. At such a moment, we get a chance to display our national integrity. This year, while remaining in our homes we can also sustain and strengthen our age-old customs and traditions through simple celebrations carried out with equanimity. Such celebrations no doubt will bring joy and contentment, that has been a cornerstone in our nation’s sustenance as reflected in our history.

The value of our national aspirations based on our centuries old traditions and customs would be felt at this time, more than at any other time in history. It is our deep resolve and strong national and cultural bonds that have held us in good stead to successfully face the deadly pandemic that has gripped and humbled the world.

In this background, I urge you all to kindly celebrate this year’s New Year with your immediate family members only, with genuine simplicity and equanimity.

I wish you a happy New Year!

Mahinda Rajapaksa

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka