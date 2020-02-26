A collective of Teachers’ and Principals’ unions will launch a sick note campaign today demanding to rectify their salary anomalies, Lanka Teachers’ Association Secretary Joseph Starlin said.

It is reported that around 30 teachers’ and principals’ trade unions will take part in this trade union action today. In line with the sick note campaign, a protest march to the Education

Ministry Isurupaya from the Buddhadasa stadium, Pelawatta is planned. Speaking on their demands, a spokesman of the trade union collective said they want to see the recommendations of a committee appointed by former President Maithripala Sirisena to rectify their salary anomalies followed up.

The committee had recommended paying an interim payment until rectifying is done.The committee had also recommended to issue a circular relating to the payment of an interim allowance.

(Source: Daily News – By Dharma Sri Abeyratne)