More than 1,000 mobile phones, 1,310 batteries and 688 SIM cards were seized from inmates during search operations at several prisons yesterday, a senior prisons official said.

The biggest haul was from the Negombo prison where the officers and jailers found 277 phones, 132 SIM cards and 286 batteries.

At the Welikada remand prison, 203 phones and 144 SIM cards were recovered, while 199 phones and 144 SIM cards were found at the Welikada Prison. At the Magazine prison, 133 phones and 108 SIM cards were found.

(Source: The Sunday Times)