Apr 27 2018 April 27, 2018 April 27, 2018

Private bank in Wattala, robbed

Bank robbery

The Wattala branch of a bank has been robbed by an individual who arrived on a motorcycle at around 2.30 PM today (27).

The suspect who had thrown chilli powder at the security officer had entered the bank and escaped with Rs.750,000.

Wattle police is conducting further investigations.