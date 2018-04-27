Private bank in Wattala, robbed
Posted in Local News
The Wattala branch of a bank has been robbed by an individual who arrived on a motorcycle at around 2.30 PM today (27).
The suspect who had thrown chilli powder at the security officer had entered the bank and escaped with Rs.750,000.
Wattle police is conducting further investigations.
Sri Lankens banks are robbed millions of Rupees by every body including their owe staff, mangers and chairmen. So what. So what the big deal when Rs 750,000 robbed by a an individual