Private buses to begin operations today

The Lanka Private Bus Owners Association says bus operators will resume operations in all districts apart from areas deemed as coronavirus high risk zones.

Chairman Gemunu Wijeratne said the government must continue to conduct PCR tests in low risk zones as well to identify coronavirus cases.

He said in the event COVID-19 cases increase, the blame would be laid on the bus industry.

Wijeratne stressed it was the responsibility of authorities to ensure that all necessary measures are in place for the safe operation of buses.

He stressed buses will operate in accordance with the subject Ministers directives.

(Source: News Radio)