Private company CEO arrested over NMRA data loss granted bail

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the private company in charge of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority’s (NMRA) database, who was arrested over recent loss of data, has been granted bail.

He was produced before Colombo Magistrate’s Court earlier today (Sep. 09).

He was released on two surety bail of Rs.1 million each by Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya this evening.

An overseas travel ban was imposed on him while his passport was impounded by the Court.

The CEO was ordered to be present before the Criminal Investigation Department on the last Sunday every month.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) placed him under arrest last evening in connection with the incident in which several files in NMRA’s database were erased due to an alleged mistake by an engineer.

It was revealed last July that some data in the system had been deleted and several parties, including the Opposition, had accused it of being a conspiracy.

However, on September 04, it was revealed that the lost data were restored and the originals related to the deleted data are safe.

Meanwhile, the Director of the Information and Communication Technology Agency has been ordered to appear before Court on the 13th of September.

The CID is continuing investigations into the missing data of the NMRA database.