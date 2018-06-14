Megapolis and Western Development Minister Champika Ranawaka yesterday urged President Maithripala Sirisena to appoint a Presidential Commission with extraordinary powers to investigate the alleged coal scams that took place from 2009 to 2016.

He said the scam which was bigger than the Central Bank’s Treasury bond scam benefited by many while two million of country’s population still suffering due to high electricity tariffs.

Minister Ranawaka said that he has the relevant documents and facts over the scams and will not hesitate to testify and reveal before a Presidential Commission.

Minister Ranawaka requested to probe why it had been allowed the coal tender to the same company during the period from 2009 to 2016.

In line with the Auditor General’s Report on coal tenders during the stipulated period which had been handed over to Parliamentary Oversight Committee on Energy, the minister urged that the committee should expose those who granted the tenders within the period to the same company and those who benefited by the scam.

“Commission should immediately reveal the officials and politicos connected with the scam. It should investigate the role played by the official and non-official agents of the company before the election and after the election period,” he said.

He explained said that several media institutions that obtained coal money launched media fascism to sling mud on several politicians including him, therefore, asked to look into those media institutions.

Minister Ranawaka also requested to find who is behind launching the country’s first communication satellite, ‘Supreme SAT’ and its links with the ‘Torian Co.’, the coal supplier.

He urged to find out whether a group of LTTEers was sponsored by this fund in 2014 when a coal contract was given to a South African country and asked whether it was any pre-planned programme to boycott the elections in North through LTTE during the 2015 Presidential Election.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Thilanka Kanakarathna)