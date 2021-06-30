Probe into Tissa Wewa dredging project

Co-Cabinet Spokesman and Mass Media and Information Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said a full investigation has been carried out to find out whether the Archaeological Act or any other Act has been violated during the rehabilitation of the Tissamaharama tank in Hambantota.

The Minister further said the CID and the Army had carried out a full investigation into whether such a violation had taken place.

He was responding to a question by a journalist at the weekly Cabinet media briefing held yesterday at the Government Information Department who inquired about the presence of foreigners in Tissamaharama wearing clothing similar to the Chinese Military’s uniform.

He said the attire of the Chinese nationals was similar to that of an Army uniform or a jungle attire and that the government had been told about the attire of the relevant institutions that had conducted the investigation, adding that it was not their specialty and that it was an attire worn by their institution. He also said that according to the CID report, it was a normal suit.

The Minister further said that some security agencies also have such special uniforms and added that such establishments have been given a licence to wear such clothing and if they wish to use a different suit in that manner, it can be submitted and approved before use.

(Source: Daily News – By Ishara Mudugamuwa)