Criminal Investigation Department detectives probing the alleged conspiracy to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa have seized two Light Machine Guns issued to the Terorrist Investigation Division (TID).

They are now trying to ascertain whether the weapons were in any way linked to the conspiracy, particularly in the light of the TID not requiring such high calibre arms for its routine duties.

Police Chief Pujith Jayasundera has officially authorised the issue of these weapons from the Central armoury of

the Field Force Headquarters in Bambalapitiya, a senior officer said yesterday. This is the main armoury of the Police.

CID detectives were also on the lookout yesterday for a person described as an Indian national. He has visited the residence of Namal Kumarage, the self styled leader of the Dhooshana Virodi Balakaya (Force Against Corruption) and made inquiries about the allegations he made at a news conference.

Mr. Kumarage alleged that DIG Nalaka Silva, head of the TID, had allegedly planned to assassinate President Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa. He claimed the TID had allegedly asked him to get in touch with underworld operator Makandure Madush to carry out the task.

(Source: The Sunday Times)