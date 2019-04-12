Procedure to renounce US citizenship successfully concluded – Gotabaya
Posted in Local News
Former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa says all necessary steps have been successfully concluded to renounce his US citizenship.
“I was in the US to take necessary steps to get my US citizenship renounced and to meet lawyers in this regard. I concluded all procedures needed for that successfully. However, I will have to get it done from here. Once they inform me, I will submit necessary documents to get it renounced,” he said.