Program to digitalise entire judicial system in Sri Lanka kicks off

The Ministry of Justice, the Judicial Services Commission, Ministry of Technology and the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) this week jointly launched a program under the patronage of the Minister of Justice to digitalise the entire judicial system in Sri Lanka as envisioned in the President’s ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ policy.

Under this project, the entire judicial system of the country will be digitalised. It is planned to digitalise the entire judicial process including maintaining the files of the Judiciary, managing the Judiciary, keeping case records and issuing case reports, and payment of fines online.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed at the Ministry of Justice to implement a comprehensive new program that will integrate the digitalisation of the entire judicial system in Sri Lanka, despite the computerisation of certain sectors in the past.

The first phase is expected to be completed in 2021.

The Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) will oversee the technical operations, including the design, implementation and follow-up of the digitalisation process. The security of the entire Judiciary is ensured by including information and reports and case files in the Lanka Government Cloud.

The project will bring a number of benefits, including speeding up the judicial process, transparency and cost reduction. Judicial proceedings will also be notified to the relevant parties through SMS services.

The quality of the Judiciary will also improve due to the favorable conditions available to lawyers, law firms, the Government and other relevant parties. This will enable to advance the Doing Business Index internationally, which will increase investment attractiveness.

The study and procurement activities of the project is expected to begin in March. Local suppliers will be given priority and the initial funding will be provided by the General Treasury. Minister of Justice Ali Sabry, Ministry of Justice Secretary M.M.P.K. Mayadunne, Judicial Services Commission Secretary S.S. Somaratne, Ministry of Technology Secretary Jayantha de Silva, Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka Chairman Prof. Lalith Gamage and a group of Government officials were present at the signing ceremony.

