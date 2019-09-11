Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has highlighted the need to protect the rights of all ethnicities while protecting the country’s identity.

Speaking at a function last night at the Temple Trees the Premier said it will inevitably help solve the national issue.

The Prime Minister said the present administration obtained a mandate in 2015 to unite the various communities within the country and move forward based on an accepted Sri Lankan identity.

Premier Wickremesinghe noted that we must accept that all of us are Sri Lankans adding that we must act fearlessly and without any doubt regarding our identity.

The Premier stressed that all communities must have the right to appreciate and develop their language and culture.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe added that everyone must have the right to be proud and act on their respective language, instead of preventing the development of other languages and religions.

The Prime Minister said if that right is accepted and everyone acts accordingly, the national issue will be resolved.

(Source: News Radio)