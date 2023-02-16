Provide uninterrupted power supply after revising tariffs – President
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has directed the Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera and relevant officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply for electricity customers once the latest tariff revision is implemented.
The directives came a day after the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) announced that the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) green-lighted its proposal seeking a 66% increase in electricity tariffs to avoid a projected loss of Rs. 287 billion.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe has also directed the authorities to provide concessions for low-income families and provide solar rooftop systems for religious places and government educational institutions once the PUCSL tariff revision is implemented.
Every time a government came to power, they appointed their henchmen and minions as a employees of Ceylon Petroleum Corporation, now they suffer from abnormal overhead cost, which are going to claim from innocent and poorest peoples in Sri lanka. shame on you government and minister.