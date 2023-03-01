Provisions of Right to Information Act relevant to Parliamentarians as well, court rules
The Court of Appeal of Sri Lanka has ruled that the provisions of the Right to Information (RTI) Act are relevant to Parliamentarians as well and that they are legally bound to declare their assets and liabilities.
The ruling on the scope of the RTI Act was delivered by a two-member Appeals Court bench consisting of Justices Sampath Abeykoon and P. Kumararatnam.
The determination was issued after an application was filed by the Secretary-General of Parliament who challenged the decision of the Right to Information Commission who had ruled that the information requested by a journalist regarding the names of Members of Parliament who have submitted their assets declarations should be released.
Why RTI & Courts to do this ? The elections Commission / Commissioner can get all their assets declared by an affidavit & get it before the elections or reject their applications. Only way to implement this. Writing to RTI & going to courts is not required, un-wanted. Why this is not done by the elections Commissioner ? All will fall in line due to fear as this will prevent them from contesting or put them behind bars if done wrong things !
The above is applicable to ” Duel Citizenship” as well.
Get it in “affidavit” before allowing one to contest elections. Due to fear of at least 02 years imprisonment, no will do wrong things. But, who is to tell this to the elections Commission/ Commissioner?