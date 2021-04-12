Public expected a dictatorial rule – Dilum

State Minister Dilum Amunugama says a main reason the government is being blamed is the President’s failure to carry out a dictatorial rule as expected by the public.

Speaking to media in Kandy the State Minister said if the President carries out a Hitler-style rule based on how various sectors act, no one will hurl allegations.

He said however the President is not willing to engage in such a rule at once.

State Minister Amunugama said however if the President is pushed to engage in a dictatorial rule by various sectors, he will do so and activities will be carried out in a stringent manner.

(Source: News Radio)