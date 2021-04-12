Public expected a dictatorial rule – Dilum
Posted in Local News
State Minister Dilum Amunugama says a main reason the government is being blamed is the President’s failure to carry out a dictatorial rule as expected by the public.
Speaking to media in Kandy the State Minister said if the President carries out a Hitler-style rule based on how various sectors act, no one will hurl allegations.
He said however the President is not willing to engage in such a rule at once.
State Minister Amunugama said however if the President is pushed to engage in a dictatorial rule by various sectors, he will do so and activities will be carried out in a stringent manner.
(Source: News Radio)
