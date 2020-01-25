Former General Secretary of the United National Party Tissa Attanayake says the faith the public placed in the government after the 2019 Presidential Election has waned drastically.

Speaking to media in Kandy Attanayake said the government has inconvenienced the public by prioritising insignificant issues over the needs of the public.

He claimed that the public had high expectations, such as a drop in the cost of living, the strengthening of the economy and employment opportunities among other aspects.

Attanayake noted that the public is severely burdened at present, with a lack of response on the part of the government.

Tissa Attanayake however added that while the people are burdened at the hands of the government, the opposition in turn has failed to fulfil its responsibility as well.

(Source: News Radio)