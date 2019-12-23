Former IGP Pujith Jayasundera, who was sent on compulsory leave, and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando were further remanded until 06th of January 2020 by Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage today.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate delivered the order when the two defendants were produced before the court today (23).

Earlier, IGP Jayasundera and Mr. Fernando were charged over their failure to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks by the Attorney General (AG).