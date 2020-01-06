Former IGP Pujith Jayasundera and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando were further remanded until January 20 by Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today.

The order was delivered when the two defendants were produced before the court today (06).

The duo was arrested for allegedly committing a criminal offense by failing to prevent the coordinated terror bombings on Easter Sunday this year, even after receiving forewarnings on the attacks.