Former Secretary to the Ministry of Defence Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, who was sent on mandatory leave, have been further remanded until the 05th of February.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate delivered the order when the two defendants were produced before the court today (03).

The duo was arrested for allegedly committing a criminal offense by failing to prevent the coordinated terror bombings on Easter Sunday this year, even after receiving forewarnings on the attacks.