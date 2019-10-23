IGP Pujith Jayasundera and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando were further remanded until November 6 by Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage today.

On October 09, the Colombo High Court dismissed the previous order issued by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court granting bail to the IGP and former Defence Secretary, who have been charged with failing to prevent the Easter Sunday terror attacks. The two defendants were subsequently ordered to be remanded.