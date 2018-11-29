‘Purported Government’ spent Rs. 84 billion on helicopter rides: Ravi
‘The purported Government’ had spent Rs.84 billion on the helicopter rides for the last 21 days without considering the expenses, United national Party (UNP) MP Ravi Karunanayake said in parliament.
He said this while presenting the motion to curtail expenditure to the Office of Prime Minister.
“We have the legitimate authority to cease these types of alleged expenses and thus we are not hesitant to take such actions,” he added.
(Source: Daily Mirror)
Really?
Didn’t the person passed the cost bother to pass a list of journeys and names too?
That is almost half a billion (454000) US$, if I take 185Rs = 1 US$. Even by the US standard it is a lot for few weeks helicopter journeys. Can we please have a list if names, journeys and cost? They should be hung for wasting public money, given that it is a tiny island and now with better roads, people can travel by road within a reasonably short time! (If not you should be hung for spreading lies).